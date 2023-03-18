Mr. and Mrs. Michael Garrett Bland, of Richmond, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Wheeler Bland, to Mr. Michael Hunter Burkitt. Mr. Burkitt is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Robert Burkitt of Richmond, Virginia, and the grandson of Mr. Francis J. Burkitt and the late Elizabeth V. Burkitt of Annapolis, MD and the late Mr. and Mrs. Waverly E. Copley of Amelia, VA. Miss Bland is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ludlow Miller of Pleasanton, CA, Mr. and Mrs. Waddy G. Bland and the late Evelyn B. Harter, all of Richmond, VA. Miss Bland is a graduate of The Collegiate Schools and High Point University. She is currently a Sales Account Manager at McKesson Corporation and was a Sponsor of the 2018 Bal du Bois benefitting Sheltering Arms Rehabilitation Hospital. Mr. Burkitt is an alumnus of Northern Guilford High School and Appalachian State University. He works as a Marketing Analyst for CoStar Group. A Fall 2023 wedding is planned. The couple will reside in Richmond, VA.