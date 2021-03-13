Evie Doughtie & Myles Rivera

Mr. and Mrs. James Benjamin Doughtie of Powhatan, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Evie Carroll Doughtie, to Mr. Myles Christopher Rivera, son of Mr. and Mrs. Graham Patrick Rivera of Midlothian, Virginia. Miss Doughtie is the granddaughter of Mr. Kenneth Estes Martin and the late Mrs. Charlotte Burton Martin of Powhatan, Virginia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Luther Carroll Doughtie of Suffolk, Virginia. Mr. Rivera is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. George Briggs Dupont of Columbia, South Carolina, Samuel Rivera of Loxahatchee, Florida and the late Ms. Sadie Toland of Donegal, Ireland. The bride and groom to be are both graduates of Trinity Episcopal School in Richmond, Virginia. Miss Doughtie has a bachelor's degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from Virginia Tech and works as a Consultant with Deloitte in Richmond, Virginia. Mr. Rivera has a master's degree in Robotics Engineering and a bachelor's degree in Biomedical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis and a bachelor's degree in Biophysics from Elon University. He is a Robotics Engineer with Perrone Robotics in Charlottesville, Virginia. A September 2021 wedding in Richmond, Virginia is planned.