FLIPPO & MOORE

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Carter Flippo of Doswell, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Emily Carter, to John Thomas Moore. Mr. Moore is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Spurr Moore of Powhatan, Virginia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Ms. Suzanne Owen Flippo of Glen Allen, Virginia, Mr. Thomas Nelson Flippo of Ashland, Virginia, and the late Rev. and Mrs. Donald Orlando Collins of Emporia, Virginia. The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late Honorable and Mrs. Ernest Pleasants Gates of Chesterfield, Virginia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Callender Moore of Petersburg, Virginia. Emily graduated from The Collegiate School and Washington and Lee University. She was a sponsor of the 2015 Bal Du Bois benefitting Sheltering Arms Rehabilitation Hospital. Emily is employed by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services as a Project Manager. John graduated from The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School and Hampden-Sydney College. He is employed by Colliers International as an Associate Broker. A December 2021 wedding is planned.