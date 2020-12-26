Dr. and Mrs. Paul Emil Franks of Midlothian, VA., announce the engagement of their daughter, Mallory Alanna of Tuscaloosa, AL to Zachary Allen Michael Henry of Tuscaloosa, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Henry of Tuscaloosa, AL. Miss Franks is a graduate of St. Catherines School and the University of Alabama, where she is currently an MBA candidate. She is employed with Northriver Primary Care Associates in Northport, AL and will begin an internship with theWashington Football Team in 2021. She was presented at the 2009 Bal du Bois as a sponsor of Sheltering Arms Rehabilitation Hospital. Mr Henry is a graduate of Shelton State College and is employed at PhiferWire in Tuscaloosa. An April wedding is planned. FRANKS-HENRY FRANKS & HENRY