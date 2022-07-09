 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gina Parti & John Gravatt

Gina Parti & John Gravatt

Mr. and Mrs. Arun Kumar Parti, of New Delhi, India, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Miss Gina Parti of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, to Mr. John Wilie Gravatt, also of Carlisle, son of The Honorable Mayo King Gravatt of Blackstone, Virginia, and Ms. Sarah Sutton Gravatt of Richmond, Virginia. The bride-to-be graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering. The groom-to-be is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a Bachelor's degree and Masters in Mechanical Engineering. The couple, along with their family and friends, are looking forward to the wedding, set for October 30, 2022 in York, Pennsylvania.

