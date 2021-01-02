 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hilary Pauli & Ian Choi
0 comments

Hilary Pauli & Ian Choi

  • 0
Hilary Pauli & Ian Choi

Mr. Michael and Ms. Alice Pauli of Quinton, VA are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Hilary Holland Pauli to Ian Choi, son of Dr. Seungmook and Mrs. Junghee Choi of Henderson, NV. Ms. Pauli is a graduate of New Kent High School. She graduated with her BS and BA from James Madison University and her MPH from Columbia University. Hilary is an Associate Director of Health System Operations at Mt. Sinai Health System in New York City. Mr. Choi is a graduate of Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. He graduated with his BS from the University of Texas and his MA from San Jose State University. He is Head Volleyball Coach at Fordham University in New York City. A wedding is being planned for 2022.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

FRANKS & HENRY
Engagements

FRANKS & HENRY

Dr. and Mrs. Paul Emil Franks of Midlothian, VA., announce the engagement of their daughter, Mallory Alanna of Tuscaloosa, AL to Zachary Allen…

Mack & Harris
Engagements

Mack & Harris

With great excitement, Mrs. Shirley Savage Harris of Richmond, Virginia announces the engagement of her son, Archie Lee Harris, Jr., Esquire t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News