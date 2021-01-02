Hilary Pauli & Ian Choi

Mr. Michael and Ms. Alice Pauli of Quinton, VA are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Hilary Holland Pauli to Ian Choi, son of Dr. Seungmook and Mrs. Junghee Choi of Henderson, NV. Ms. Pauli is a graduate of New Kent High School. She graduated with her BS and BA from James Madison University and her MPH from Columbia University. Hilary is an Associate Director of Health System Operations at Mt. Sinai Health System in New York City. Mr. Choi is a graduate of Green Valley High School in Henderson, NV. He graduated with his BS from the University of Texas and his MA from San Jose State University. He is Head Volleyball Coach at Fordham University in New York City. A wedding is being planned for 2022.