HUNTER & SOWERS

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Clarke Hunter, Senior of Tazewell, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Elizabeth Logan Hunter, to Richard Pinkney Sowers, IV son of Dr. and Mrs. Richard Pinkney Sowers, III of Richmond, Virginia. Miss Hunter is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Howard Early, Junior of Hillsville, Virginia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Morris Hunter of Tazewell, Virginia. She is a graduate of Washington and Lee University and Virginia Commonwealth University School of Nursing where she received a master's degree in Child Health Nursing. Miss Hunter is presently working at the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Mr. Sowers is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard Pinkney Sowers, Junior of Richmond, Virginia and the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lilley Stock, Junior of Beallsville, Maryland. He graduated from James Madison University and then received his MBA from the University of Richmond's Robins School of Business. Mr. Sowers is currently employed at Patient First. The wedding is planned for Saturday, March 27th, 2021 at the Historic Christ Church in Weems, VA.