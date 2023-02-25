Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Murray of Richmond VA are pleased to announce the engagement of their son Thomas Murray to Jasmine Plummer, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Robert Plummer of Scarsdale NY. Jasmine is a graduate of Scarsdale High School, Brown University, Boston University, and Georgetown University Law School. She is an Attorney in the Health and Human Services Office of the General Counsel in Washington DC.Thomas is a graduate of Clover HIll High School, Virginia Tech and Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions; he is pursuing an MBA at New York University and is a Physical Therapist at MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington DC. A July wedding is planned.