Jordan Jordan & Will Will

Mr. and Mrs. William Ray Chenault of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Elizabeth Jordan Chenault to Mr. William James Snyder, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Snyder of Richmond, Virginia. The bride to be is the granddaughter of Mrs. Luray Jordan of Kernersville, North Carolina, and the late Dr. Roderick Jordan, and Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Chenault of Greenville, Pennsylvania. The groom to be is the grandson of Mrs. Nancy Snyder of Waynesboro, Virginia and the late Mr. Richard Snyder and Mr. and Mrs. James Kramer of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Miss Chenault is a graduate of James River High School and Virginia Tech. Mr. Snyder is a graduate of Deep Run High School and The University of Virginia and Virginia Commonwealth University. A September 2021 wedding is planned.