Katherine Farrell & Michele Ragonesi

Mr. Richard Davern Farrell of Charlotte, North Carolina and Ms. Connie Lee Farrell of Matthews, North Carolina, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Katherine Joyce, of New York, to Michele Ragonesi, also of New York, son of Mr. and Mrs. Carlo Ragonesi of Frisco, Texas. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Mr. William Anthony Farrell and the late Joyce Davern Farrell, formerly of Richmond, as well as Richard Bryan McNemee of Santa Teresa, New Mexico and the late Louise Katherine Garman formerly of Mason, Texas. She is a graduate of Charlotte Christian School and Texas Christian University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the Neeley School of Business and is Senior Coordinator, Private Client Relations with Bergdorf Goodman. She is a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. The groom-to-be is a graduate of Centennial High School in Frisco, Texas and Texas Christian University where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the Neeley School of Business and is Director of the Americas-Business Development and Sales with Formia Corp. He is a member of Phi Kappa Signa fraternity. An August wedding is planned in New York.