Kathryn Santerre & Daniel Burke

Mr. Douglas and Mrs. Janet Santerre of Dinwiddie, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Kathryn Leigh Santerre, to Mr. Daniel Timothy Burke, son of Mr. Patrick and Mrs. Kathy Burke of Milton, Georgia. Kathryn graduated from Virginia Tech and then from Boston University with a Master of Science degree in Global Marketing Management. She works as Senior Marketing Manager at Sheppard Mullin in Washington, DC. Daniel graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science degree in Financial Planning. He works as Director of Pricing & Practice Analysis at Troutman Pepper in Washington, DC. A May 2022 wedding is planned near the couple's residence in Alexandria.