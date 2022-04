Kathryn Forest Talley and Robert Christopher Blinn, both of Richmond, are announcing their engagement. Kathy is the daughter of Mary Anne C. Talley and the late Forest Sidney Talley. Her beloved "Nanny," Dorothy H. Clements, is also deceased. Bob is the son of Robert H. Blinn, Jr. and Frances E. Haaren, both deceased. A May wedding is planned. Bob and Kathy will make their home on Oregon Hill.