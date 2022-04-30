Katie Swaim & Prabir Mehta

Dr. Charles and Linda Swaim of Richmond, VA are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter Katie Marie Swaim to Prabir Mehta, son of Tushar and Rannade Mehta of Ahmedabad, Gujarat and current residents of Glen Allen, VA. Katie is the granddaughter of Mrs. Jinnie Raney of Monroe, OH and Mrs. Donna Lang of Richmond, VA. Prabir is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and is a media and events producer for many non-profit organizations in the region. Katie is a graduate of the University of Richmond and is a Talent Acquisition Manager for a federal government consulting firm. Katie and Prabir are thrilled to wed and merge two loving families. A November wedding is planned. The couple will live in Richmond.