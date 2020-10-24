Mr. and Mrs. Godfrey Eugene Lake, Jr. of Richmond, Virginia and Pawleys Island, South Carolina are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mackenzie Wingfield Lake to Daniel Joseph Bradley, Jr.. son of Lieutenant Colonel and Mrs. Daniel Joseph Bradley of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Kenzie is a graduate of the University of North Carolina, Wilmington and is employed by Bankers Insurance LLC. Daniel received his Doctorate of Pharmacy from the University of South Carolina and is currently employed by MUSC in Charleston. An April 2021 wedding is planned in Charleston.
Kenzie Lake & Dan Bradley
