Mr. and Mrs. Jan Samuel Anthony LaRiviere of Chesterfield, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kathleen Louise "Khaki" LaRiviere, to Nicholas Elton Bryant, son of Mr. and Mrs. Steven Lee Bryant of Yorktown, Virginia. Miss LaRiviere is a graduate of The College of William & Mary with a bachelor's degree in Public Policy and a graduate of Virginia Tech with a master's degree in Public Administration and Policy. She is employed by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, as a Senior Analyst, where she leads reviews of homeland security and justice issues. Miss LaRiviere volunteered with the William & Mary D.C. Metropolitan Chapter Alumni Board, most recently as Vice President. Mr. Bryant is a graduate of The College of William & Mary with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a graduate of the University of Virginia with a master's degree in Accounting. He is employed by RSM US as a Manager for Transaction Advisory Services primarily providing financial due diligence services. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The couple were engaged in Spring 2022 at The Williamsburg Inn. A Fall 2023 wedding is planned at the Wren Chapel, The College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.