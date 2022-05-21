Kimberly Hines & Brendan Workman

Mr. and Mrs. Donald B. Hines of Midlothian, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Kimberly Alicia Hines to Brendan Trevor Workman of Richmond, Virginia. Brendan is the son of Peter Andrew Workman of Nailsworth, England and the late Greta Davy Workman of Kingston, Saint Vincent. Kimberly is a Kindergarten teacher at Collegiate School. Brendan is Assistant Vice President and Senior Loan Officer at Village Bank Mortgage. A June wedding is planned in Richmond, Virginia.