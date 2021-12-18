 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by LifePoint Church RVA
LASEK & GUTSCHICK
0 Comments

LASEK & GUTSCHICK

  • 0
LASEK & GUTSCHICK

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph John Lasek III of Midlothian, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Larson Anne Lasek, to Mr. Ryan Michael Gutschick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Frank Gutschick of Chicago, Illinois. Miss Lasek is the granddaughter of Mrs. Shirley Emerson Long and the late Mr. Otis Warren Long of Richmond, Virginia, and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph John Lasek Jr. of Columbia, Maryland. Mr. Gutschick is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Lester Charles Gutschick and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee Rohrback Jr. of Chicago, Illinois. Miss Lasek has a bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics and a graduate degree in Operations Research from the College of William and Mary. She is a Data Scientist with Genworth in Richmond, Virginia. Mr. Gutschick has a bachelor's degree in both Computer Science and Mathematics from Wake Forest University. He is a Senior IT Manager with Genworth in Richmond, Virginia. A July 2022 wedding is planned in Moseley, Virginia.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

PIERCE & MARTIN
Engagements

PIERCE & MARTIN

Mr. andMrs. Timothy Rives Martin of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sally EvansMartin to Devin Mc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News