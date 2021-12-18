LASEK & GUTSCHICK

Mr. and Mrs. Joseph John Lasek III of Midlothian, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Larson Anne Lasek, to Mr. Ryan Michael Gutschick, son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Frank Gutschick of Chicago, Illinois. Miss Lasek is the granddaughter of Mrs. Shirley Emerson Long and the late Mr. Otis Warren Long of Richmond, Virginia, and Mr. and Mrs. Joseph John Lasek Jr. of Columbia, Maryland. Mr. Gutschick is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Lester Charles Gutschick and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee Rohrback Jr. of Chicago, Illinois. Miss Lasek has a bachelor's degree in Applied Mathematics and a graduate degree in Operations Research from the College of William and Mary. She is a Data Scientist with Genworth in Richmond, Virginia. Mr. Gutschick has a bachelor's degree in both Computer Science and Mathematics from Wake Forest University. He is a Senior IT Manager with Genworth in Richmond, Virginia. A July 2022 wedding is planned in Moseley, Virginia.