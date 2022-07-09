Layne EZZELL & Jack HUTCHESON

Mrs. Jan Gernhauser Ezzell of New Orleans, Louisiana is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Layne Ashley Ezzell, to John Randolph Hutcheson, Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. John Randolph Hutcheson of Richmond, Virginia. Layne is also the daughter of the late Christopher Horace Ezzell. An August wedding is planned in Jackson, Wyoming. The couple met while attending Sewanne, The University of the South. Layne is a Relationship Manager with Willow Street. Jack is a Firefighter/EMT with Teton County. The couple will reside in Hoback, Wyoming.