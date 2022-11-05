Lily Wyckoff & Scott Cress

Mr. and Mrs. Randolph Woods Wyckoff of Richmond are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lily Randolph, to Scott Andrew Cress, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack E. Cress of DeKalb, Il. Lily is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. George H. Matheson, Jr., formerly of Lexington, MA, and the late Mr. and Mrs. J. Bernard Wyckoff, Jr., formerly of Amherst, VA. A graduate of Lynchburg College, she is Creative Director at Meta Reality Labs. Scott is a graduate of Columbia College, Chicago, and is Associate Creative Director at Wolff Olins. They live in Brooklyn and are planning an April wedding.