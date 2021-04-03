Susan Mann and Frank Wilson of Neptune Beach, FL and Jack McGrath of Richmond, VA are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsay Theresa McGrath, to Tyler Paul Drudge, son of Paul and Patricia Drudge of Mechanicsville, VA. A Jacksonville Beach, FL oceanfront October wedding is planned.
Lindsay Theresa McGrath Lindsay Theresa McGrath & Tyler Paul Drudge Tyler Paul Drudge
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Clarke Hunter, Senior of Tazewell, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Elizabeth Loga…
Mr. and Mrs. William Ray Chenault of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Elizabeth Jordan Chenau…
Mr. and Mrs. James Benjamin Doughtie of Powhatan, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Evie Carroll Dought…