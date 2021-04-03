Lindsay Theresa McGrath Lindsay Theresa McGrath & Tyler Paul Drudge Tyler Paul Drudge

 Skip to main content
Susan Mann and Frank Wilson of Neptune Beach, FL and Jack McGrath of Richmond, VA are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lindsay Theresa McGrath, to Tyler Paul Drudge, son of Paul and Patricia Drudge of Mechanicsville, VA. A Jacksonville Beach, FL oceanfront October wedding is planned.

