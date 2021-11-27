Lucy Gordon Smith & Bryan Carter

Mrs. Mary Stuart Bolling Smith and Mr. Henry Marston Smith, Jr., of Richmond, Virginia announce with great pleasure, the engagement of their daughter, Miss Lucy Gordon Smith, to Mr. Bryan Thomas Carter. Bryan is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Mark Carter of Yorktown, Virginia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Mr. Henry Marston Smith, of Warsaw and Virginia Beach, and Mrs. Katherine Howell Hanson Smith, of Tappahannock, Virginia, as well as the late Mr. and Mrs. Albert Stuart Bolling , Jr. of Suffolk, Virginia. The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Bowen Carter, of Burkittsville, Maryland and the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph William Wallace, of Richmond, Virginia. Miss Smith is a graduate of The Collegiate School in Richmond and the University of Virginia where she earned both her bachelor's degree in American Studies and her master's degree in Higher Education Administration. She was a sponsor of the 2015 Bal Du Bois benefitting the Sheltering Arms Rehabilitation Hospital. Miss Smith works as a Solutions Development Representative for PowerSchool and lives in Charlottesville, Virginia. Miss Smith is also an enthusiastic fitness instructor, holding various yoga and barre certifications. Mr. Carter is a graduate of York High School and the University of Virginia where he earned both his bachelor's degree and master's degree in Systems Engineering. Mr. Carter excelled at tournament golf throughout his academic career and played for the club team at UVA. The groom-to-be, who also resides in Charlottesville, is an analyst with the United States Army. A July 2022 wedding is planned in Charlottesville, where Lucy Gordon and Bryan met, while students at the University.