Mack & Harris

With great excitement, Mrs. Shirley Savage Harris of Richmond, Virginia announces the engagement of her son, Archie Lee Harris, Jr., Esquire to Cheryle Lynne Mack, the daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Hugh and PhyllisThorne of Hartsdale, New York and Mr. &Mrs. Donald & Cynthia Wagner of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Archie is the son of the late Archie Lee Harris, Sr. Archie and Cheryle are alumni ofThe College ofWilliam and Mary where they first met. They are looking forward to their upcoming nuptials at The Harbor Club in Norfolk, Virginia in October, 2021.

