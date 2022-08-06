Madeleine Alderman & Alderman Doughtie

Judge and Mrs. John Richard Alderman of Beaverdam, Virginia announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Madeleine Campbell Houston Alderman to Schuyler Martin Doughtie of Powhatan Virginia. Mr. Doughtie is the son of Mrs. Lynne Martin Doughtie, retired Chairman and CEO, KPMG LLP and Mr. James Benjamin Doughtie of Powhatan. The bride is a 2011 graduate of St. Catherine's School. She graduated from Virginia Tech in 2015. The bride is employed by Divaris Real Estate as a senior associate. The groom is a 2008 graduate of St. Christopher's School. He graduated from Virginia Tech in 2013. He is employed as a civil engineer at Austin Brockenbrough and Associates. The wedding is being held at "Cool Water", Hanover County, Virginia on October 1, 2022.