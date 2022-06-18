Madelynn Deichman & Joshua Tarkington

The engagement of Madelynn Lee Deichman, daughter of Mrs. Judith Deichman of Midlothian and the late Edward H. Deichman Jr., to Joshua Edward Tarkington, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffrey Tarkington of Midlothian, is announced by the bride's mother. Madelynn is a 2018 graduate of Virginia Tech and is pursuing a career as a physician associate. Joshua graduated from Virginia Tech in 2018 and is employed with Dominion Energy. Josh is a Masters of I.T. student at Virginia Tech currently. A May 2023 wedding is planned at the Williamsburg Inn.