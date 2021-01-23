MAHONEY & COX

Mr. and Mrs. George L. Mahoney of Richmond, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Emma Lucinda Mahoney, to Mr. Kevin Michael Cox, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Cox of Anaheim, California. Miss Mahoney is the granddaughter of the late Mrs. Elaine LeFevre Mahoney of Bethesda, Maryland, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Archibald P. Stuart of Media, Pennsylvania. Mr. Cox is the grandson of the late Ms. Effie Salisbury and Mr. Donald Cox of Downey, California, and the late Ms. Barbara Kuenne of O'Fallon, Illinois. Miss Mahoney is a graduate of St. Catherine's School in Richmond, Virginia, Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, and the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. She was a sponsor of the 2011 Bal du Bois benefiting Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Hospital in Richmond. Miss Mahoney is a Senior Manager at Bain & Company in Boston, Massachusetts. Mr. Cox is a graduate of Servite High School in Anaheim, California, and Dartmouth College. He is a Principal at Audax Private Equity in Boston, Massachusetts. A July wedding is planned.