Mary Ella de Venoge & Wyatt Powell

Mr. and Mrs. Francis Xavier de Venoge of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Ella, to Wyatt Hunter Powell formerly of Concord, Massachusetts and currently of Richmond, Virginia, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ridgway Hunter Powell of Concord, Massachusetts. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Boyd Bice Sr of Richmond, Virginia and Mrs. Harry Christopher de Venoge and the late Mr. Harry Christopher de Venoge of New Smyrna Beach, Florida. She is a graduate of St. Catherine's School and James Madison University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a minor in Chronic Illness. She was a 2018 sponsor of the Bal du Bois, benefitting the Sheltering Arms Physical Rehabilitation Hospital. She was formerly employed by VCU Health Systems in the Medical Respiratory/Covid ICU. She is currently transitioning into Travel Nursing. The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Watts, Jr. formerly of Lynchburg, Virginia, as well as the late Willard Rees Powell, formerly of Peru, Vermont and Mrs. Willard Rees Powell of Concord, Massachusetts. He is a graduate of Concord Carlisle High School and James Madison University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. He is employed by IQVIA. An October wedding is planned on Figure 8 Island, North Carolina.