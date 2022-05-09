 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mary Leigh White & Lebs Breeden

Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Scott White are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Mary Leigh White, to Edward Lebbaeus Breeden, V, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lebbaeus Breeden, IV of Midlothian, VA. Mary Leigh and Lebs both graduated from James Madison University's School of Business in 2017. Mary Leigh graduated with a degree in Business Management and is now a Technology Product Owner for Owens & Minor, here in Richmond. Lebs graduated with a degree in Finance, and he is an agent employed with Joyner Commercial Real Estate, also, here in Richmond. Their wedding is planned for October of this year.

