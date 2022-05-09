Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Scott White are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Mary Leigh White, to Edward Lebbaeus Breeden, V, son of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lebbaeus Breeden, IV of Midlothian, VA. Mary Leigh and Lebs both graduated from James Madison University's School of Business in 2017. Mary Leigh graduated with a degree in Business Management and is now a Technology Product Owner for Owens & Minor, here in Richmond. Lebs graduated with a degree in Finance, and he is an agent employed with Joyner Commercial Real Estate, also, here in Richmond. Their wedding is planned for October of this year.
Mary Leigh White & Lebs Breeden
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dr. Charles and Linda Swaim of Richmond, VA are excited to announce the engagement of their daughter Katie Marie Swaim to Prabir Mehta, son of…
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Fleming Blackwell of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Anne Corbin Blackwell to Ke…
Mr. and Mrs. Glenn R Moore of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Ann Russell Moore of New York City …
Mr. and Mrs. Francis Xavier de Venoge of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Mary Ella, to Wyatt Hunt…
Kathryn Forest Talley and Robert Christopher Blinn, both of Richmond, are announcing their engagement. Kathy is the daughter of Mary Anne C. T…