Mary Odindo & Geoffrey Mukiibi

Mr. Geoffrey Mukiibi and Ms. Mary Odindo are pleased to announce their recent engagement. Before their families, they both confirmed as in a portion of Song of Solomon 3:4, that they each have found the one they love, they will hold on to each other, and they will not let each other go! They are grateful to all the family and friends who not only supported them during their special occasion but who also are continuing to walk with them in their journey. The wedding date is yet to be announced. Stay tuned!