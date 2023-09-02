Mr. and Mrs. Herman "Rocky" Deidler Pocock, III, of Midlothian, Virginia and Ms. Betsy Ann Homa, of Daniel Island, South Carolina, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Melissa Ann Pocock, to Jonathan Ibrahim Milad Kaldas, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ibrahim Milad Kaldas, of Charleston, South Carolina. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Herman Deidler Pocock, Jr., formerly of Sarasota, Florida and the late Mr. and Mrs. Peter Joseph Homa, formerly of Pinehurst, North Carolina. She is a graduate of the College of William & Mary, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology, and is a founding member of the Friends of East End Cemetery. She is employed as a paralegal at Mingledorff & Patterson, LLC in Daniel Island, South Carolina. The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Milad Kaldas, formerly of Cairo, Egypt and the late Mr. and Mrs. Gad Youssef, formerly of Alexandria, Egypt. He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of Charleston, where he earned an Associate of Arts in Culinary Studies, and proudly served on the American Culinary Federation team for South Carolina. He is employed as the Executive Chef at Burwell's Stone Fire Grill in Charleston's Historic District. A January 2024 wedding is planned at the Heavenly Cathedral in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, followed by a February wedding at the Citadel Beach Club in Isle of Palms, South Carolina.