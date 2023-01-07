Molly Rose & Conner Brace

Mr. and Mrs. James Garland Rose, Jr. of Richmond, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Margaret Garland Rose, known as Molly, to Mr. Conner William Brace, both of Washington, D.C. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. James Garland Rose of Richmond, Mrs. Janice Carter Walker of Richmond, formerly of Blowing Rock, North Carolina, and the late Mr. Harold Emmett Walker. The groom-to-be is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Edward Brace of Lookout Mountain, Georgia, and the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. John Perry Brace of Manchester, New Jersey and Mrs. Elisabeth Ainsworth Rareshide of New Orleans, Louisiana and the late Mr. Clarence Rareshide. Molly, a graduate of St. Catherine's School, received a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics with a minor in Studio Art from the University of Virginia as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. She also earned a Fashion Design Certificate from Parsons School of Design in New York, New York. Molly was presented at the Richmond German and was a sponsor of the 2014 Bal du Bois benefitting Sheltering Arms Rehabilitation Hospital. She is currently a Consultant with Boston Consulting Group. Conner is a graduate of ACS Egham International School in Surrey, United Kingdom and the University of Virginia, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Government with a concentration in American Politics and a minor in History. He previously served as a congressional affairs advisor at the United States Department of Energy and is currently Senior Manager of Government Relations for the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers. A September wedding is planned.