Nicole Andrade & Thomas Mays

Tom and Brenda Mays, of Chesterfield, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their son Thomas Richard Mays III to Nicole Sofia Andrade. Nicole is the daughter of Jorge Francisco Andrade, of Stafford, and Maria José Andrade, of Arlington. She is the granddaughter of the late Sr. Jorge Pompillo Andrade and Sra. Frances Janet Andrade of Quito, Ecuador and the late Sr. Jaime Patricio Corral and Sra. Alba Rosa Corral of Woodbridge, Virginia. Thomas is the son of Thomas Richard and Brenda Barnes Mays of Chesterfield. He is the grandson of the late Daniel Alexander and Geraldine Braswell Barnes, Thomas Richard Sr. and Barbara Colbert Mays. He is the great-grandson of Arlene Thompson Mays, of Chesterfield. Nicole is a graduate of Forest Park High School, Woodbridge and received her bachelor's degree in Criminology; Law and Society from George Mason University, Fairfax. Thomas graduated from Matoaca High School, Chesterfield and received his bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech, Blacksburg. Nicole is a consultant and Thomas is a civil engineer. Both work in Washington D.C. The couple will marry in September.