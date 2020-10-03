PEACOCK & STRICKLAND

Ms. Pamela MarieWilliams andMr. andMrs.MileyWillard Strickland Jr., of Richmond, Virginia, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Eliza Early Strickland, to Mr. Lucian Allen Peacock III of Hot Springs, Virginia, son of Mrs. Virginia Addington Peacock and the late Mr. Lucian Allen Peacock Jr., of Bluefield,West Virginia. The bride-to-be is the granddaughter of the late Ms. Mary Ann Peddicord Williams, the late Mr. Buren OttoWilliams Jr., and the late Mr. and Mrs. MileyWillard Strickland, all of Richmond. The groom-to-be is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Solon Addington of Bluefield and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lucian Allen Peacock of Raleigh, North Carolina. An October wedding is planned.