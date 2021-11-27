PIERCE & MARTIN

Mr. andMrs. Timothy Rives Martin of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Sally EvansMartin to Devin McKenzie Pierce. Evans is the granddaughter ofMr.Walther GeorgeMaser and the late Mrs. SallyWalesMaser of Richmond, Virginia andMrs. William DabneyMartin and the lateMr.William Dabney Martin of Richmond. Evans is a graduate of James River High School, received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia, and is currently working as the Controller for the Hawaii Group. Devin is the son ofMarshall Pierce and Debra Hay-Pierce and the grandson of Robert and Mildred Hay and James and Hazel Pierce. Devin is a graduate of Hermitage High School, received his Bachelor's andMaster's degree from Virginia Tech and is a CPA at RSM. A December wedding is planned