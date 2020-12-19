 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rebecca Deichman & John Winstead
0 comments

Rebecca Deichman & John Winstead

  • 0
Rebecca Deichman & John Winstead

Mrs. Judith Anne Deichman of Midlothian, Virginia is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Rebecca Zan Deichman, to John Marcus Winstead II, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Marcus Winstead of Palmyra, Virginia. Miss Deichman is the daughter of the late Edward H. Deichman, Jr. Miss Deichman and Mr. Winstead met in Charlottesville, where she graduated from the University of Virginia in 2016. Rebecca recently completed a Masters of Science and is pursuing a career as a Physician Assistant. John is a Firefighter and Paramedic in Fairfax County. The couple is currently renovating a home in the Museum District, where they will reside after a May 2021 wedding ceremony in Crozet, Virginia.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mack & Harris
Engagements

Mack & Harris

With great excitement, Mrs. Shirley Savage Harris of Richmond, Virginia announces the engagement of her son, Archie Lee Harris, Jr., Esquire t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News