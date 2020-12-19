Rebecca Deichman & John Winstead

Mrs. Judith Anne Deichman of Midlothian, Virginia is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Rebecca Zan Deichman, to John Marcus Winstead II, son of Mr. and Mrs. John Marcus Winstead of Palmyra, Virginia. Miss Deichman is the daughter of the late Edward H. Deichman, Jr. Miss Deichman and Mr. Winstead met in Charlottesville, where she graduated from the University of Virginia in 2016. Rebecca recently completed a Masters of Science and is pursuing a career as a Physician Assistant. John is a Firefighter and Paramedic in Fairfax County. The couple is currently renovating a home in the Museum District, where they will reside after a May 2021 wedding ceremony in Crozet, Virginia.