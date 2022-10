Sara B. Staehle of Midlothian, Va. and Matthew L. Moody of Matoaca, Va. are pleased to announce their engagement. Ms. Staehle is the daughter of George and Brenda Staehle of Midlothian, Va. Ms. Staehle, a graduate of Brightpoint College, is a funeral director with Bliley's Funeral Homes. Mr. Moody is the son of Lynn Moody of Prince George, Va. and the late Clyde "Buddy" Moody. Mr. Moody is an Operator at DuPont. The couple is planning a June 2023 wedding in Chesterfield, Va.