Mr. and Mrs. William Robertson Claiborne are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Miss Marian Taylor Claiborne, to Mr. Kane Stephens Corey, son of Catherine Halsey Edris and John Edwin Corey. A September wedding in Charlottesville is planned. Taylor is Director of Operations for Wholier. Kane is an artisan at Brass Beds of Virginia. The couple will reside in Richmond.