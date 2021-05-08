 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TEPPER & COLLIER
0 comments

TEPPER & COLLIER

  • 0
TEPPER & COLLIER

Mr. & Mrs. Roy Timothy Tepper Junior of Richmond are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Mary Taylor to John Benjamin Collier of Nashville Tennessee, son of Dr. & Mrs. John Lyman Collier of Columbia Tennessee. Mary Taylor is the granddaughter of AnneWaltonWood & the late Buford AllenWood of Manakin-Sabot. Mary Taylor attendedThe Steward School &The University ofThe South & is currently a Tennis Professional in Nashville. Ben attended Columbia Academy & University of Tennessee Martin and is an owner of Collier Engineering in Nashville. An August 2021 wedding is planned in Nashville.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Caroline Lacy & Sean Reddy
Engagements

Caroline Lacy & Sean Reddy

Mr. and Mrs. Ray Singleton Lacy, Jr. of Mineral are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Rebecca Caroline Pendleton, to Sean …

WILBERGER & MOUNTCASTLE
Engagements

WILBERGER & MOUNTCASTLE

Mr. and Mrs. David MadisonWilberger, Jr. of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Meghan MadisonWilberge…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News