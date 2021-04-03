Victoria Borkey & Jonathan Mellis

Dennis and Lexie Borkey of Doswell are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Victoria Layton, to Jonathan David Mellis, son of Donna Mellis of Midlothian and Peter and Gayle Mellis of Henrico. Victoria holds a BS in Psychology from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and a BS in Nursing from Virginia Commonwealth University. She is currently a registered nurse with HCA Henrico Doctor's Hospital. Jon holds a BS in Earth Sciences from George Mason University and is currently an Environmental Consultant with CarMax. An April 2022 wedding in Richmond is planned.