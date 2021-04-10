WILBERGER & MOUNTCASTLE

Mr. and Mrs. David MadisonWilberger, Jr. of Richmond, Virginia are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Meghan MadisonWilberger toThomasWatkins Mountcastle. Meghan is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. David MadisonWilberger, Sr. of Grottoes, Virginia and Mr. and Mrs. Everett Taskel Hedgepeth of Hopewell, Virginia. Watt is the son of Mr. and Mrs.William Lucas Dudley, Jr. and Mr.Thomas Lamar Mountcastle of Richmond, Virginia.Watt is the grandson ofThe Honorable and Mrs. CalvinWooding Fowler of Richmond, Virginia and Mrs. Kathryn Dobyns Mountcastle of Preston, Maryland and the late Mr. Dean Lamar Mountcastle. Meghan is a graduate of Mills E. Godwin High School, received her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from East Carolina University and is currently a teacher with Chesterfield County Public Schools. Watt is a graduate of Douglas Southall Freeman High School, received his Bachelor's degree from Hampden Sydney and currently is an Account Manager with Carotek. A Fall 2021 wedding is planned.