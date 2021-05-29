 Skip to main content
WILLIAMS & LILLIS
WILLIAMS & LILLIS

WILLIAMS & LILLIS

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Williams, Jr., of Crozier, are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Katherine Bolling, to Michael Parshley Lillis, both of Washington, D.C. The bride is a graduate of the Collegiate School and the University of Virginia. She did graduate work with Godolphin Flying Start, an international program preparing students for careers in the Thoroughbred racing and breeding industry. She currently works as an intelligence and national security reporter for CNN. The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Frederick William Lillis of Leesburg. He is a graduate of James Madison University and holds a master's degree from the Medill School of Journalism, Northwestern University. He served two tours with the Peace Corps in Southeast Asia and currently works as a Congressional reporter for The Hill. An August wedding in Goochland is planned.

