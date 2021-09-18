WUNDERLICH & RIEDER

Mr. and Mrs. Reinhard Rieder of Richmond are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Dr. Nathalie Isabella Stefanie Scheer Rieder, to Dr. John PaulWunderlich of St. Louis, MO, son of Mr. and Mrs. Roy Wunderlich of Chester, IL. Nathalie is a graduate of Mills E. Godwin High School and received a Bachelor's degree in Music from the University of MaryWashington and a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Virginia Commonwealth University. John Paul received a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Cedarville University.The bride- and groom-to-be received their Doctorates of Psychology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and currently reside in St. Louis, MO. An October 2021 wedding in Richmond is planned.