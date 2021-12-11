Adrian Troy & Andrew Landrum

The wedding of Miss Adrian Leigh Troy and Mr. Andrew Thomas Landrum took place on November 20, 2021. A private ceremony was held on September 10, 2020. The November ceremony was officiated by Robert Thompson at Richmond's First Baptist Church. Dinner and dancing followed at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. A rehearsal dinner was held on Friday evening at The Valentine. In addition, the couple was feted at several events in 2020. A bridal shower sponsored by the Matrons of Honor was held in February 2020 at the Manor Park Clubhouse. An engagement party followed soon afterwards in February 2020 at Bar Solita and was hosted by the best men and sister of the groom. A bachelorette party took place at St. Augustine, Florida in March 2020 as well as a Bachelor Party at Asheville, North Carolina. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles S. Troy, Jr. of Glen Allen, Virginia. She is the granddaughter of the late George Lee Thomas and Agnes Turner Thomas of Collinsville, Va., and the late Charles S. Troy, Sr., and Alice Gardner Troy of Dabneys, Va. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. William Thomas Landrum of Norfolk, Va. He is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. McDaniel Landrum of Fairburn, Ga., and Sarah Savage of Norfolk, Va. and the late Henry Savage of Rome, Ga. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Lyndsey Desrosiers of Charlottesville, Va. and Annie Rash of Richmond, Va. served as matrons of honor. Bridesmaids were sisters and sisters-in-law of the bride, Mary Troy, Elaine Allen and Katie Troy of Richmond, Va. and Sara Landrum of Orlando, FL. Best men were Aaron Siegrist and Chas Warren, both of Richmond, Va. Groomsmen were Josh Caro, of Richmond, Va., Josh Woosley of Raleigh, NC., brother of the bride, Charles Troy, III of Richmond, Va. and father of the groom, Tom Landrum of Norfolk, Va. Claire Henry and Laura Pickert served as greeters. Matt Landrum and Barbara Hoskins served as poetry readers. Adrian is a graduate of the University of Virginia where she received a B.A. in Spanish and a B.A. in History, and Wake Forest University where she received an M.S. in Management. She is an Associate Director of Paid Media for Directive Consulting in Irvine, CA. Andrew is a graduate of Liberty University where he received a B.S. in Government: Politics and Policy and the University of Richmond where he received his Juris Doctor. He is currently an attorney with Capital One. After a mini moon in Charleston, South Carolina, the couple and their beloved cat, Panda, reside in Midlothian, Va. The couple plan to honeymoon next year in Portugal.