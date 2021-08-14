Alexandra Gerkin & Maxwell Dash

The marriage of Alexandra Malia Gerkin and Maxwell Benjamin Dash took place on Saturday, July 10, at five o'clock in the evening, at Virginia House in Richmond, Virginia. The ceremony was officiated by Brian Griffith. The wedding party had twenty-two attendants, including Catherine Grace Jarrett and the bride's step-sister, Emily Anne Gates who were the Maids of Honor. The groom's sisters, Allison Claire Dash and Charlotte Lee Dash were also bridesmaids. John Harrison Click III was the groom's Best Man. The groomsmen included the bride's brothers, William Michael Gerkin and Jacob Anderson Gerkin and her step-brother Joseph Allman Gates. Dinner and dancing followed the ceremony at Common House. The bride's parents are Mr. Jim D. Gerkin and Mrs. Jennifer Ledwith Gerkin of Manakin-Sabot, Virginia. The bride's late mother was Mrs. Christine Marie Gerkin of Glen Allen, Virginia. The bride's maternal grandparents are the late Dr. Myron Paul Walzak and Mrs. Mary Provan Walzak of Avon, Connecticut. Her paternal grandparents are the late Mr. William Theodore Gerkin and Mrs. Donna Marie Gerkin of Omaha, Nebraska. The bride is a graduate of Deep Run High School and James Madison University, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in History followed by a Masters of Education in 2019. Since that time, she has been employed as a history teacher at Goochland High School in Goochland, VA. The groom's parents are Stephen William Dash and Karen Schultz Dash of Glen Allen, Virginia. In attendance were the groom's maternal grandparents, Mr. David Rhodes Schultz and Mrs. Judith Maxwell Schultz of Glen Allen, Virginia. The groom's late paternal grandparents were Mr. Marvin Dash and Mrs. Frances Kauffman Dash of Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The groom is a graduate of Deep Run High School and Hampden-Sydney College and holds a degree in English. He is employed at ESPN in Bristol, Connecticut where he works as a Content Associate producing video content for SportsCenter. Following a honeymoon in Cancun, Mexico the couple will reside in Avon, Connecticut where the bride will teach history at Farmington High School and the groom will continue his career with ESPN.