Alison Outland & Tom Zaliagiris

The marriage of Miss Alison Scott Outland, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John E. Outland of Richmond, VA to Mr. Thomas Edward Zaliagiris Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Reilly and the late Mr. Thomas Edward Zaliagiris Sr., of Conover, NC, took place on Friday, November 27, 2020, at The Andrews Farm in Midland, NC. Dr. David Ludwig of Hickory, NC, officiated. Alison is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Howlett E. Hunter of Appomattox, VA and Mrs. Catherine M. Outland and the late Mr. Edward R. Outland of Richmond, VA. Tom is the grandson of Mrs. Betty Mizell of Apex, NC and the late Mr. Jimmie D. Smith and the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward Zaliagiris of Livonia, Michigan. The groom's parents hosted a luncheon at the Vintage House Restaurant in Hickory, NC, the day before the wedding. Following the ceremony, the bride's parents hosted a reception at The Andrews Farm. The bride is a graduate of St. Catherine's School and James Madison University. She is currently Senior Manager, Growth Marketing at TTI Floor Care of America. The groom is a graduate of Hickory High School and received his MBA from The Kenan-Flagler School of Business at The University of North Carolina. He is currently Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Precedent Furniture Company. The couple resides in Charlotte, NC.