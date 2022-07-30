Allison Still & Brittany Brown

Allison Jane Emslie Still and Brittany Elaine Brown were married June 6, 2022 in San Diego, California. Allison is the daughter of Lynne Still and the late Dr. Peter Still of Henrico, Virginia. Brittany is the daughter of Suzy Michael and John Brown of Florence, Alabama. . Claire Still, sister of Allison, was the officiant and Lynne Still was the witness. A celebration of their marriage for family and friends took place at the Fox Hall Club House in Henrico, Virginia on July 23, 2022. Allison is a graduate of Virginia Tech and Brittany is a graduate of The University of North Alabama. Allison and Brittany plan to honeymoon abroad in 2023 and presently live in Huntsville, Alabama.