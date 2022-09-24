Amanda Garnett & Stephen Davis

The marriage of Dr. Amanda Lockett Garnett, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Lockett Wootton Garnett, all of Richmond, Virginia, to Mr. Stephen Fraser Davis, also of Richmond and son of Mr. Robert Scott Davis and Mrs. Roberta Fife of Toano, Virginia, took place Saturday, May 14, 2022 at The Farmhouse at The Country Club of Virginia, James River. The Reverend Mary Kay Collins of First Presbyterian Church in Richmond officiated. The bride, escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents, is the granddaughter of Mrs. Barbara Collmann McClellan of Farmville, Virginia and the late Dr. Warren Xavier Collmann, formerly of Farmville, as well as the late Mr. and Mrs. James Watkins Garnett, Sr., formerly of Rice, Virginia. The groom is the grandson of Mrs. Connie Davis Ewing of Powhatan, Virginia and the late Mr. Donald Arthur Davis, formerly of Chesterfield, Virginia, as well as the late Mr. and Mrs. Alyn Fraser Fife, formerly of Newport News, Virginia. Dr. Sarah Garnett Winks, sister of the bride, was the matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Mrs. Alexandra Early Carter, Mrs. Claire Davis Chirco, Mrs. Lauren Cooper Hampton, and Dr. Clare Clements Owens. Mr. Bryce Andrews Carter was the best man. Groomsmen were Mr. Torrance Dudley Hoover, Jr., Mr. John Robert Mohrmann, Mr. Charles Edwards Shelly, and Mr. James Thaddeus Shelly. Miss Lucy Byrd Winks, niece of the bride, was the flower girl. Master Cabell Garnett Winks, nephew of the bride, was the ring bearer. Dr. Jennifer McNeal Seaton was the reader. The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom's parents at The Commonwealth Club. The bride's parents hosted the reception at The Country Club of Virginia, James River. The bride is a graduate of St. Catherine's School and Furman University. She received a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Virginia Commonwealth University, Medical College of Virginia Campus and is a sport specialist physical therapist at OrthoVirginia. The groom is a graduate of St. Christopher's School and Virginia Military Institute. He is employed in finance with D.R. Horton. The couple will honeymoon at a later date and reside in Richmond.