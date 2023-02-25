Amanda Nicole Rettberg and Jack David Lonergan were solemnized in marriage on March 12, 2022, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club by officiant, Elder Gary Utz. Amanda is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Rettberg and a granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henderson Morrison and Mr. and Mrs. Donald Atwood, all of Front Royal, Va. Amanda is also a granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Edward Curl of Front Royal, Va. Jack is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Lonergan of Henrico, Va. and a grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Lonergan, and the late Mr. and Mrs. David Monroe, all of Metairie, La. Rachel Alban served her sister as Matron of Honor and her other bridesmaids included Meredith Hopper, Laura Lonergan, Taylor Henry, and Lindsay LeHew. Jason Lonergan served his brother as Best Man and his other groomsmen included Ryan Rettberg, Carlos Alban, Hunter Ansell and Luke Magnant. The married couple both graduated from Virginia Tech on the same day, and of possible interest, is that the bride said she wanted it to snow for her wedding day and the weather complied. They honeymooned in the Caribbean. They are presently living in northern, Va.