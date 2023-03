The marriage of Amy Gill, daughter of Jeff and Cindy Gill, to Hal Duncan, son of Donald and Ellen Duncan of New Braunfels, TX was celebrated on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Saint Bridget Catholic Church. Reverend Ken Shuping, Pastor, presided at the nuptial mass. The matron of honor was Amy's sister, Ally Kahveci. The best man was Hal's brother, Bowie Duncan. Many friends and family attended the reception at the Hippodrome. Amy and Hal reside in Washington, DC.