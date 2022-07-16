Annabelle Haleigh Evaro & Kyle Hasforth

With joy and happiness, LTC (US Army Retired) and Mrs Vic and Lee Ann Evaro announce the marriage of their daughter, Annabelle Haleigh Evaro to Lance Corporal Kyle James Hasforth, US Marine Corps, son of Mr and Mrs Scott and Laura Hasforth. The wedding took place on Memorial Day, 30 May 2022 at The Barn at Timber Creek in FarmVille, Va and was officiated by the bride's paternal grandfather, SGM (US Army Retired) Zeke Evaro and her maternal step-grandfather, SFC (US Army Retired) Ed Lane. Both families reside in Chesterfield County. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The maid of honor was childhood friend Kelsey Broas. The bridal party consisted of Raquel and Neah Markle, aunt and cousin of the bride; Megan Hasforth, sister of the groom; Hannah Kerns, cousin of the bride; and Michaela Conway, friend of the bride. Mr Jacob Duty, childhood friend, was the best man. The groom's attendants included Lance Corporal Evan Hasforth, brother of the groom; Brent Amorino, friend of the groom; Andrew Duty, friend of the groom; Van Dempster, friend of the groom; and Lance Corporal Ray Montez, friend of the groom. The wedding and reception hosted by the bride's parents was a mix of traditional and non-traditional fun unique to and reflecting the personalities of the couple. There were the traditional father-daughter and mother-son dances, a military saber arch manned by those family members and friends in uniform to welcome the bride into the Marine Corps family, a "missing man" table and ceremony to recognize the meaning of their Memorial Day wedding, and a lighted bubble send off. That was coupled with the brother and cousin of the bride entering as "flower boys" in full "Dumb and Dumber" blue and orange tuxes, music trivia, dancing, karaoke, a photo booth "guest book", a street corner ice cream cart, corn hole, and a choreographed father-daughter dance mix. Haleigh graduated from Virginia Commonwealth in mid-May where she received a BS in Psychology and wants to help those who have medical issues as she deals with T1D. Kyle graduated from Bridgewater College with a BA in Sociology and joined the US Marine Corps in order to serve community and country. After a brief trip to Washington DC for a mini-pre-honeymoon, Kyle returned to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station, San Diego, CA where Haleigh will join him later this summer with their blind rescue Aussie, Phoenix.