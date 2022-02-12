Anne Carter Bland & Joseph Cole Songer

The marriage of Miss Anne Carter Bland to Mr. Joseph Cole Songer took place Saturday September 4, 2021 at St. James's Episcopal Church in Richmond, Virginia. The Reverend John McCard officiated. The bride is the daughter of Richard and Sidney Bland of Richmond, and the granddaughter of the late Hon. and Mrs. Joseph Bland of Alberta, and the late Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Sale of Hampton. The groom is the son of TJ and Lane Songer of Richmond, and the grandson of the late Mr. James Songer and Nancy Ann Songer of Charleston, WV, and Mr. Carl Todd Taylor and the late Anne Shelor Taylor of Meadows of Dan. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. Hannah Neighbors served as matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Sarah Skrocki, Anne Byrd Mahoney, Lucy Conte, and Jocilyn Verham. Henry Crook, cousin of the bride, was ring-bearer. Michael Tucker served as best man. Groomsmen were Wesley Bland, Jeffrey Gray, Samuel Rosenblatt, and Joshua Samudre. The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the groom's parents at Max's on Broad. The reception was hosted by the bride's parents at The Country Club of Virginia. The couple are graduates of the University of Virginia. Anne Carter graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law and is an attorney at Troutman Pepper. Cole is a software engineer at Capital One. The couple honeymooned in Barbados and reside in Richmond.